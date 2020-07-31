Boil order rescinded for Lake Arrowhead Ranch Estates

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Red River Authority of Texas has rescinded the boil order for the Arrowhead Ranch Estates.
Officials say low water pressure due to a water line break caused the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to require the RRA to issue the order.
The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water.
For any questions, feel free to contact Utility Supervisor Ronald A. Mullins or Assistant General Manager Fabian A. Heaney by phone at (940) 723-8697.
If you would like to speak with TCEQ, call (512) 239-4691.
