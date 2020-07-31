Car wash to raise money for local COVID-19 relief Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Pho Corner is sponsoring a car wash this Saturday to raise money for a local family affected by COVID-19.
You can get your vehicle washed and dried in the Pho Corner parking lot at 3110 Midwestern Parkway any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
There will be a covered seating area outside with a beer tub, small bites and music.
It’s $20 for each car and $25 for a truck or SUV and all proceeds will go towards a family nominated by the community.
If you have a family you’d like to nominate, you can do so on the Pho Corner Facebook page.
