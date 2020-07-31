The latest on COVID-19 cases across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s the latest on COVID-19 cases that have been reported across Texoma.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 151 new recoveries.
In Montague County, the Nocona News is reporting six new COVID-19 cases for a total of of 54. The county also has one death, six active cases and 44 recoveries.
Judge Mike Campbell is reporting Clay County has had 15 county residents test positive inside the county and 17 residents have tested positive outside of the county. Together, this makes the county’s total 32 cases. There have also been 21 recoveries.
Judge Campbell also confirmed the patient that was Clay County’s first reported death had been living in Wichita County for the last 10 years, and that his previous residence was in Petrolia.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting 43 COVID-19 cases.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials are reporting one new COVID-19 case for a total of 14 along with 5 recoveries. One person remains hospitalized and there have been 131 negative tests.
In Young County, the Graham Regional Medical Center is reporting the county has seen a total of 277 COVID-19 cases with 208 of them recovering.
The county has also had six deaths and 2,429 negative tests. There are no patients in the hospital at this time and 21 tests are pending.
The Childress Regional Medical Center is reporting one death, 22 active cases and 24 recoveries.
They’re also reporting Hardeman County has three active cases with 12 recoveries being made.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital is reporting they’ve had a total of four COVID-19 cases, one death and three recoveries.
The county has also seen 36 negative tests with one currently pending.
Haskell Texas USA is reporting Haskell County 53 total cases with 36 recoveries.
They’re also reporting the Rolling Plains Detention Center in Haskell has 20 active cases along with 88 recoveries.
The Knox County News is reporting the county has seen an increase in recoveries with their active case count dropping to a total of 34 after 18 patients recovered,.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Archer County has a total of 17 cases while Jack County has a total of 39 cases.
