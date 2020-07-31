MSU Texas: Staff member death was COVID-19 related

Jackie M. Miller (Source: Dignity Memorial)
July 31, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 4:41 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University has confirmed the staff member that died earlier this week had been battling COVID-19.

The university announced the death of Radiologic Sciences Assistant Professor and MSU Alumnus Jackie Miller on Wednesday.

A memorial scholarship has been set up in his honor.

It is with deep sadness that I share the news of the passing of one of our own, Mr. Jackie Miller. Jackie was beloved as a faculty member in Radiologic Sciences and an MSU alumnus. He spent decades in the Wichita Falls community caring for patients as a practicing radiologic technologist. His teaching served students first for Sheppard Air Force Base then for Midwestern State University. Jackie’s sense of humor and practical approach to his discipline will be greatly missed.
Suzanne Shipley, MSU Texas President

If you would like to donate to the Jackie Miller Memorial Scholarship fund, click here.

Miller’s obituary can be found by clicking here.

