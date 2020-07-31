MSU Texas: Staff member death was COVID-19 related

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University has confirmed the staff member that died earlier this week had been battling COVID-19.
The university announced the death of Radiologic Sciences Assistant Professor and MSU Alumnus Jackie Miller on Wednesday.
A memorial scholarship has been set up in his honor.
If you would like to donate to the Jackie Miller Memorial Scholarship fund, click here.
Miller’s obituary can be found by clicking here.
