Private schools adapting to COVID-19 delay

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - COVID-19 is also delaying sports for private schools across the state.
“I was surprised that TAPPS came out with something before the UIL did,” said Wichita Christian Head Football Coach, Seth Nolan..
Coach Seth Nolan says the attendance for their summer football practices has been close to perfect.
“We had every football boy workout today except for one this morning,” said Nolan.
Coach Nolan says their motto is that the games they lost, they're going to make up for in the playoffs.
“Kids are just anxious to play, they’re anxious to get out be able to workout, and do stuff,” said Nolan. “We’re just trying to turn a negative into a positive.”
“Honestly we didn’t really know what to expect, but right now we’re just kind of playing with the cards we are dealt and we’re thankful that we’re going to get to have a season in general,” said Wichita Christian Quarterback, Parker Landes. “A late start is better than no start and we’re just grateful we’re getting to play.”
Landes says being apart from his teammates for so long has driven them to be even more ready for season to start.
“Honestly with spending time away from each other for so long, some people might see that as a weakness over the quarantine, but I think it’s actually one of our best advantages,” said Landes.
