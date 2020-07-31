Rayah needs a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Kimber Hopkins with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a black kitten named Rayah.
Rayah is playful and even plays with the dog in her foster home.
She is about 10-11 weeks old and is expected to grow to be a big cat.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be at Petco on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. with more cats available for adoption.
The adoption fee for cats is $85 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it gets the animal a microchip.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
