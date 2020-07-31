Rayah needs a forever home

Pet of the week
July 31, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 5:49 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Kimber Hopkins with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a black kitten named Rayah.

Rayah is playful and even plays with the dog in her foster home.

She is about 10-11 weeks old and is expected to grow to be a big cat.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be at Petco on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. with more cats available for adoption.

The adoption fee for cats is $85 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it gets the animal a microchip.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

