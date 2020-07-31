151 recoveries, 16 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District received the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines the date they were published for the general public on July 17. There was a supplemental publication provided July 22 that detailed the references and scientific data and information. That information has now been substantially reviewed by the Health District Leadership Team, a local infectious disease physician, and the Local Health Authority. The Health District clearance protocols for cases and household contacts have been adapted based on the available science and recommendations. Using these new guidelines, 151 people were able to be cleared today.