151 recoveries, 16 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County
July 31, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 6:15 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 151 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 902 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 569 total recoveries, 13,886 negative tests and 10 deaths.

There are currently 306 patients recovering at home while 17 are in the hospital. Five patients are in critical condition.

The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District received the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines the date they were published for the general public on July 17. There was a supplemental publication provided July 22 that detailed the references and scientific data and information. That information has now been substantially reviewed by the Health District Leadership Team, a local infectious disease physician, and the Local Health Authority. The Health District clearance protocols for cases and household contacts have been adapted based on the available science and recommendations. Using these new guidelines, 151 people were able to be cleared today.

There are a total of 16 new cases, 17 hospitalizations and 151 new recoveries to report today.

New Cases

Contact = 6 cases

Close Contact = 2 cases

Community Spread = 5 cases

Still Under Investigation = 3 cases

Travel = 0 case

Ages

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 4

20 – 29 = 0

30 – 39 = 2

40 – 49 = 3

50 – 59 = 4

60 – 69 = 3

70 – 79 = 0

80+ = 0

Hospitalizations

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 367: 80+, stable condition

Case 375: 80+, stable condition

Case 401: 30 – 39, critical condition

Case 413: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 497: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 632: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 773: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 810: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 887: 60 - 69, stable condition

