151 recoveries, 16 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 151 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 902 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 569 total recoveries, 13,886 negative tests and 10 deaths.
There are currently 306 patients recovering at home while 17 are in the hospital. Five patients are in critical condition.
The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District received the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines the date they were published for the general public on July 17. There was a supplemental publication provided July 22 that detailed the references and scientific data and information. That information has now been substantially reviewed by the Health District Leadership Team, a local infectious disease physician, and the Local Health Authority. The Health District clearance protocols for cases and household contacts have been adapted based on the available science and recommendations. Using these new guidelines, 151 people were able to be cleared today.
There are a total of 16 new cases, 17 hospitalizations and 151 new recoveries to report today.
New Cases
Contact = 6 cases
Close Contact = 2 cases
Community Spread = 5 cases
Still Under Investigation = 3 cases
Travel = 0 case
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 4
20 – 29 = 0
30 – 39 = 2
40 – 49 = 3
50 – 59 = 4
60 – 69 = 3
70 – 79 = 0
80+ = 0
Hospitalizations
Case 215: 80+, stable condition
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 367: 80+, stable condition
Case 375: 80+, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, critical condition
Case 413: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 497: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 632: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 773: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 810: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 887: 60 - 69, stable condition
