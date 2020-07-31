WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Friday we are going to see cooler conditions. Today we will have a high of about 89 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Overnight tonight we will see mostly clear skies with a low of 64 degrees. This weekend looks really nice though. Temperatures don’t look all that hot with highs in the low 90s. The high for Saturday will be 91 degrees with sunny skies. The low Saturday night will be about 67 degrees. On Sunday we’ll see slightly warmer conditions with a high of about 93 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night going into Monday rain chances do look to turn to the forecast we’re tracking another frontal system that will bring in rain chances starting Sunday night. Monday we have a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms and the high will be 88 degrees. Then going into Tuesday we will see a high of 90 degrees with another 20% chance of showers and storms.