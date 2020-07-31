Three new COVID-19 cases at Allred Prison

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two new offenders and one employee at Allred Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
This brings the total number of offender cases at the prison up to eight with seven of those cases still being active. There are 10 total employee cases with six of them still being active.
535 people are now being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that 14 people are listed under “medical isolation” and that one offender and four employees have made recoveries.
There have been over 167,000 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 15,430 coming back positive. There are 110 presumed offender COVID-19 deaths.
There have been over 52,000 prison employee COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 3,401 coming back positive. There are 14 presumed employee COVID-19 deaths.
