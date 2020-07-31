WFPD responding to explosion call at Scotland Park Motel

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department and Wichita Falls police responded to an explosion call at the Scotland Park Motel and Apartment complex.
WF officers on scene say a man made a homemade bomb that then exploded.
The suspect has minor injuries and police say they believe he’ll be taken to the state hospital.
Officials on scene say the incident will not affect the surrounding neighborhood.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
