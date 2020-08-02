Graham Drive -In makes weekends for residents normal again

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Graham Drive in is offering not only residents of Graham but people from all over, a safe way to watch movies and enjoy family time during the weekends.
While they are open for business during COVID-19, they are struggling with not being able to show new releases.
However that hasn’t stopped them from coming up with new and creative ways to make sure they keep guest entertained each weekend.
“We’re going to have a senior citizen night and it’s going to be themed with the film Red which stands for retired and extremely dangerous it’s a comedy and we’re going to cut prices down four dollars for seniors and five for other any tickets.” said Therrol Dubois owner of Graham Drive In Theater.
The Drive In is open Friday through Sunday and to find out more information visit their website.
