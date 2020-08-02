Graham hosts annual car extravaganza

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Graham held it’s 10th annual Cars & Stars Car Show in the downtown square and there was something to see for everyone no matter what age.
About 5,000 people showed up for the event and about 200 cars were entered into the contests.
There was a cornhole competition, ticket raffles, trophies, and a Dyno test to see which car had the most and least horse power.
However the day was about more than just people bonding over cars and their history, it was about helping those in the community who need it the most.
“The proceeds this year will go to a little eleven year old boy he has cancer but is in remission and he’s doing rather well but we’re going to help his family with expenses.” said Branden Cornelius, co founder of Cars & Stars.
Even though the event was held outdoors, COVID-19 safety measures were still taken very seriously.
Everyone was encouraged to wear masks and sanitation stations were made available to the public throughout the square.
To find out more information on the Cars & Stars Car Show visit their website.
