BBB warns of government impostor scams
August 3, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 1:02 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning of the growing number of government impostor scams.

Scammers impersonating many different government agencies have been a danger to the public over the last several years.

BBB research shows the Social Security Administration and Internal Revenue Service are among the most widely impersonated agencies.

A BBB study revealed some key elements of the Government Impostor Scams:

  • Scammers Purchase Lead Lists
    • Many impostor victims report that the caller already had a great deal of personal information about them, sometimes including their Social Security numbers, which enhanced their credibility
    • Sensitive personal information that is obtained in data breaches is also sold in underground forums such as the dark web
  • Fake Caller ID or ID spoofing
    • Many people now have caller ID, which is meant to let them know who is calling by displaying the phone number
    • Sometimes the name of the caller and scammers have the ability to display any information they want
  • Call Center Expertise
    • Most government impostor scams originate from India, due to their call center expertise
    • India is a very large country with an educated populace and a great deal of poverty
  • Non-standard Payment Methods
    • This includes wire transfers, gift cards, stored value cards or even bitcoin

If you encounter a government impostor scam or if you want to learn more, you can read the full study online by clicking here.

