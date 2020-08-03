BBB warns of government impostor scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning of the growing number of government impostor scams.
Scammers impersonating many different government agencies have been a danger to the public over the last several years.
BBB research shows the Social Security Administration and Internal Revenue Service are among the most widely impersonated agencies.
A BBB study revealed some key elements of the Government Impostor Scams:
- Scammers Purchase Lead Lists
- Many impostor victims report that the caller already had a great deal of personal information about them, sometimes including their Social Security numbers, which enhanced their credibility
- Sensitive personal information that is obtained in data breaches is also sold in underground forums such as the dark web
- Fake Caller ID or ID spoofing
- Many people now have caller ID, which is meant to let them know who is calling by displaying the phone number
- Sometimes the name of the caller and scammers have the ability to display any information they want
- Call Center Expertise
- Most government impostor scams originate from India, due to their call center expertise
- India is a very large country with an educated populace and a great deal of poverty
- Non-standard Payment Methods
- This includes wire transfers, gift cards, stored value cards or even bitcoin
If you encounter a government impostor scam or if you want to learn more, you can read the full study online by clicking here.
