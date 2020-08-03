First Alert Tracker Selfie Contest winners

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Our News Channel 6 First Alert Tracker is hitting the road and bringing you a chance to win some prizes.
To enter the contest, participants need to take a selfie with the First Alert Weather Tracker in it’s special location.
Once you’ve taken your selfie with the First Alert Weather Tracker visible you can submit your picture by clicking here.
Pictures must be submitted by 1 p.m. each day to qualify and each participant may only enter the contest once per day.
The daily contest winners will be decided by a random drawing from that day’s eligible entries and announced on the 6 p.m. newscast each weeknight on News Channel 6.
Each night, our 10 p.m. newscast will reveal the next day’s location for the First Alert Weather Tracker. There will be 20 total locations throughout the event.
The winner of each daily contest will receive $60 of Free Play at Comanche Nation Casino, Comanche Red River Hotel Casino, Comanche Star Casino or Comanche Spur Casino.
The weekly contest winners will be decided by a random drawing from that week’s eligible entries and announced on the 6 p.m. newscast every Friday night.
The winner of each weekly contest will receive $600 cash.
Employees of KAUZ, Comanche Nation Casino and Comanche Red River Casino are not eligible to participate, as well as their immediate family members or anyone living with them.
The winners of each day and week can be found below:
Our very first winner is Marsha Rivera of Wichita Falls! She won Monday’s daily contest by visiting First Alert Tracker at Endurance House at 5007 Taft Blvd.
