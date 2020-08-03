Johnny Carino’s hosting fundraiser Tuesday for Kaleb Honea’s family

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Johnny Carino’s will be hosting a fundraiser to support Kaleb Honea and his family.
Honea was seriously injured in a car accident in July after his car collided with an 18-wheeler just outside of Wichita Falls.
Johnny Carino’s is inviting everyone to come out and support the Rider High School student-athlete and his family on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
A portion of all sales from that evening will be donated to the Honea family, including both dine-in and curbside orders.
The fundraiser event will include happy hour drink prices all night and $5 desserts.
The restaurant’s Spaghetti and Handmade Meatballs will also be renamed to “The #42” for the evening after Honea’s jersey number.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.