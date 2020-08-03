The latest on COVID-19 cases across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s the latest on COVID-19 cases that have been reported across Texoma.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 43 new recoveries.
In Montague County, the Nocona News is reporting a total of 57 COVID-19 cases. The county also has one death, nine active cases and 52 recoveries.
Judge Mike Campbell is reporting Clay County no longer has any active cases of COVID-19 after seeing 34 recoveries.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting 50 COVID-19 cases.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials are reporting three new recoveries, bringing their total recoveries to eight patients. There are six remaining active cases in the county.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Archer County has a total of 20 cases while Jack County has a total of 40 cases.
In Young County, the Graham Regional Medical Center is reporting they’ve seen a total of 289 COVID-19 cases with 227 of them recovering. Of those patients, 95 are Young County residents.
The county has also had six deaths and 2,502 negative tests. There are two patients in the hospital at this time and 16 tests are pending.
The Childress Regional Medical Center is reporting one death, 18 active cases and 29 recoveries.
They’re also reporting Hardeman County has two active cases with 13 recoveries being made.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital is reporting they’ve had a total of four COVID-19 cases, one death and three recoveries.
The county has also seen 37 negative tests with one currently pending.
Haskell Texas USA is reporting Haskell County 53 total cases with 36 recoveries.
They’re also reporting the Rolling Plains Detention Center in Haskell has 20 active cases along with 88 recoveries.
The Knox County News is reporting the county has seen an increase in recoveries with their active case count dropping to a total of 34 after 18 patients recovered,.
An update on counties in Oklahoma can be found below:
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Texoma, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.