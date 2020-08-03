Rain remains in the forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Monday we have rain chances in the forecast. There is a 20% chance of isolated showers and maybe even a storm or two. The high for today is going to be 89 degrees with partly cloudy skies. We will also see the winds out of the Northeast at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we will see a low of 66 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Then on Tuesday rain chances will continue as we have another 20% chance of showers and storms. The high for Tuesday will be a little bit warmer than what we’re going to experience today will have a high of about 93 degrees with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of those showers and storms. Wednesday temperatures are looking to start getting on the warmer side of things. We will have a high of about 96 degrees with partly cloudy skies and rain chances will continue over into Wednesday as well with a 20% chance.On Wednesday the wind will be out of the southeast at about 10 to 20 miles per hour which will help continue warming us up. Once we lose our rain chances we will start seeing temperatures start to rise even more. We will see a high of 97 degrees on Thursday with partly cloudy skies.