43 recoveries, 30 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

August 3, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 4:29 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 43 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 932 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 612 total recoveries, 14,035 negative tests and 10 deaths.

There are currently 293 patients recovering at home while 17 are in the hospital. Four patients are currently in critical condition.

The Health District received 5 cases Saturday, 12 cases Sunday, and 13 today for a total of 30 new cases to report today. There are currently 17 hospitalizations and 43 new recoveries.

New Cases

Contact = 9 cases

Close Contact = 2 cases

Community Spread = 4 cases

Still Under Investigation = 15 cases

Travel = 0 case  

Ages 

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 2

20 – 29 = 7

30 – 39 = 7

40 – 49 = 5

50 – 59 = 3

60 – 69 = 4

70 – 79 = 0

80+ = 2

Hospitalizations 

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 375: 80+, stable condition

Case 40130 – 39, stable condition

Case 413: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 497: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 887: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 907: 30 – 39, stable condition 

Case 908: 80+, stable condition 

Case 918: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 919: 80+, stable condition

Case 921: 30 – 39, stable condition

