43 recoveries, 30 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 43 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 932 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 612 total recoveries, 14,035 negative tests and 10 deaths.
There are currently 293 patients recovering at home while 17 are in the hospital. Four patients are currently in critical condition.
The Health District received 5 cases Saturday, 12 cases Sunday, and 13 today for a total of 30 new cases to report today. There are currently 17 hospitalizations and 43 new recoveries.
New Cases
Contact = 9 cases
Close Contact = 2 cases
Community Spread = 4 cases
Still Under Investigation = 15 cases
Travel = 0 case
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 2
20 – 29 = 7
30 – 39 = 7
40 – 49 = 5
50 – 59 = 3
60 – 69 = 4
70 – 79 = 0
80+ = 2
Hospitalizations
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 375: 80+, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 413: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 497: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 887: 60 – 69, stable condition
Case 907: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 908: 80+, stable condition
Case 918: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 919: 80+, stable condition
Case 921: 30 – 39, stable condition
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.