Two Graham ISD teachers named 2021 Teachers of the Year

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - On Monday, two teachers working in Graham ISD were named the 2021 Teacher of the Year for their district in Region 9.
Sarah Kidd, a Math teacher at Graham High School, was named the 2021 Region 9 Secondary Teacher of the Year.
The 2021 Region 9 Elementary Teacher of the Year is Hayley Bishop, an Art and Music teacher at Graham Elementary.
The Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) will be announcing the 2021 Texas Teachers of the Year at the Virtual TASA/TASB Convention, which will be held September 30 through October 2.
They also hope to celebrate the Texas Regional Teachers of the Year during the TASA Midwinter Conference in January of 2021.
Other teachers recognized in Kidd and Bishop’s district were:
- Jill Hughes - 5th grade Reading & Writing teacher at Bowie Elementary, Bowie ISD
- Courtney Kittrell - 4th grade Reading/English LA teacher at Ben Franklin Elementary, Wichita Falls ISD
- Shelly Koch - 2nd-3rd grade Math Interventionist at Central Elementary, Vernon ISD
- Melanie Lowe - K-2nd grade English LA & Reading teacher at Newcastle School, Newcastle ISD
- Brooke McCurry - 5th grade Math teacher at Jacksboro Elementary, Jacksboro ISD
- Kelly Qualls - Early Childhood Special Education teacher at Pioneer Elementary, Graham ISD
- Scott Ramsey - 6th grade Math/Science teacher at Petrolia Elementary, Petrolia CISD
- Karissa Rohmer - 2nd grade teacher at Midway School, Midway ISD
- Tina Saravane - Librarian/English LA teacher at I.C. Evans, Burkburnett ISD
- Brandon Carpenter - 6th grade self-contained, 7th grade Math teacher at Midway School, Midway ISD
- Debby Ford - Honors Algebra II & Calculus teacher at Wichita Falls High School, Wichita Falls ISD
- Lindsey Hartman - 6th-8th grade Theater Arts teacher at Burkburnett Middle School, Burkburnett ISD
- Tabatha Jones - Math teacher at Bowie High School, Bowie ISD
- Ron Norman - Film/Broadcast/Audio/Animation teacher at Nocona High School, Nocona ISD
- Chantilly Sweet - Special Education Resource teacher at Vernon Middle School, Vernon ISD
- Savanah Wheeler - English teacher at Petrolia High School, Petrolia CISD
