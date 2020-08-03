WCSO front office temporarily closes, employee tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an employee who works in the front office has tested positive for COVID-19.
This employee is not currently showing symptoms of COVID-19 but has had direct contact with the front office administration staff.
The front business office will be closed for 14 days after consultation with the Wichita County Health Department.
All staff members are being monitored for symptoms of COVID-19 and upper command staff members are working in isolated areas.
Other employees are coming into the building at varying hours to limit direct contact with each other.
The patrol division, criminal investigation section, civil division, community service unit, records, identification, courthouse security, transport and the detention center are still working their regular hours.
The press release can be found below:
