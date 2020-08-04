Mayor Santellana answers questions in first Kids Town Hall

. (Source: City of WF Facebook page)
August 4, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 12:50 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Mayor Stephen Santellana answered some of your children’s questions during the first Kids Town Hall.

You can watch the full video below:

The mayor answered the following questions:

  • How do we stay safe from the virus?
  • Can we do school at home?
  • When am I going to be able to see my friends again?
  • Will the soccer season happen this year?
  • What is the most difficult decision you have made and why?
  • How did you become the mayor?
  • What’s your favorite college football team?
  • What’s your favorite part about being mayor?
  • What are some new fun things coming into town for kids?
  • Why is there a limit on how many dogs you can have in your house?

To participate all you need to do is send a short video with your child’s question to publicinformation@wichitafallstx.gov.

