Mayor Santellana answers questions in first Kids Town Hall

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Mayor Stephen Santellana answered some of your children’s questions during the first Kids Town Hall.
You can watch the full video below:
The mayor answered the following questions:
- How do we stay safe from the virus?
- Can we do school at home?
- When am I going to be able to see my friends again?
- Will the soccer season happen this year?
- What is the most difficult decision you have made and why?
- How did you become the mayor?
- What’s your favorite college football team?
- What’s your favorite part about being mayor?
- What are some new fun things coming into town for kids?
- Why is there a limit on how many dogs you can have in your house?
To participate all you need to do is send a short video with your child’s question to publicinformation@wichitafallstx.gov.
