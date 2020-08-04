Navy SEALs cut ties with museum over Colin Kaepernick video

Navy SEALs cut ties with museum over Colin Kaepernick video
In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga. (Source: AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)
By JAMES LAPORTA | August 4, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 2:23 PM

DELRAY BEACH (AP) — The leader of the U.S. Navy SEAL said the unit has severed ties with the National Navy SEAL Museum, a nonprofit organization that is not overseen by the Navy in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The relationship came to an end over a pair of videos that surfaced on social media on Sunday that showed military dogs attacking a man in protective gear who was wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey.

The Navy condemned the video in a statement on Sunday that said the inherent message of the video is inconsistent with the value and ethos of the Navy.

The Navy said no active-duty Navy personnel or equipment were involved in the making of the video.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.