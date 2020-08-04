New Wisconsin justice sworn in during ultramarathon

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky is sworn in by fellow Justice Rebecca Dallet, right, as her children, Danny and Daphne, and former Gov. Jim Doyle look on. Karofsky took the oath Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Basco, Wis., during a break in a 100-mile run. (Source: Patrick Marley/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)