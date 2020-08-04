Pray for Peace headed to New Mexico with giant cross

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Members of the Pray for Peace Committee and friends met at P’s Crazy Car Museum in Wichita Falls Monday morning to prepare for their journey to Angle Fire, New Mexico.
The group, headed by Harry Patterson, left Tuesday morning with a 35-foot cross while sharing a message of peace, and gospel.
Once in New Mexico, the cross will be placed just west of the recently opened Veteran’s Cemetery.
“We want to tell the story and touch people’s lives on the way in regard to the gentleman that lost his life at 32 years old and carried that cross for us. So, we are going to take it to New Mexico,” said Harry Patterson, Founder of Patterson’s Auto Group.
Patterson says before they head off in the morning, they will be riding around Wichita Falls spreading the word.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.