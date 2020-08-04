Project Back to School’s plan for the school year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Project Back to School, it’s a non profit that plays a big role in providing kids around Wichita Falls with school supplies.
The Coronavirus pandemic has caused their yearly Roundup at the MPEC to cancel but that doesn’t mean they won’t be giving back. For 2020 the schools they serve has already received their needed school supplies and backpacks to be passed out on the first day of school.
“We have purchased 6,000 sets of supplies and backpacks,” Vanda Cullar from Project Back to School said.
For families in Wichita Falls ISD they will need to do mark if they want to participate in this program on the WFISD student commitment form that was sent out last week. It is due August 6th.
“The parents don’t have to do anything this year except mark on that form that they do want that assistance with supplies and backpack,” Cullar said.
In City View, parents will chose to participate on meet the teacher night.
“Just ask that’s all you got to do. It’s intentionally for low income families but we don’t turn any families away,” Kelsy Graves, the City View Elementary councilor said.
At Market Street supply packs can be bought for about $10. They are donated to City View ISD.
“With the distancing and stuff they won’t be able to share pens, pencils, paper, they can’t borrow ones from their friends and stuff because they can’t touch the same things so, plenty important this year and the need’s greater this year,” Larry Martin, Market Street store director, said.
This all comes at a time when the act of giving goes so much farther.
“We just want both, that they students and the teachers to not have to worry about basic supplies for our students,” Cullar said.
