35 recoveries, 14 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | August 4, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 5:09 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 35 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 946 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 647 total recoveries, 14,191 negative tests and 10 deaths.

There are currently 270 patients recovering at home while 19 are in the hospital. Four patients are in critical condition.

There are 14 new cases, 19 hospitalizations and 35 recoveries to report today.

New Cases

Contact = 4 cases

Close Contact = 2 cases

Community Spread = 5 cases

Still Under Investigation = 3 cases

Travel = 0 case  

Ages 

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 1

20 – 29 = 8

30 – 39 = 1

40 – 49 = 2

50 – 59 = 1

60 – 69 = 0

70 – 79 = 1

80+ = 0

Hospitalizations 

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 375: 80+, stable condition

Case 40130 – 39, stable condition

Case 413: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 497: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 658: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 825: 80+, stable condition

Case 887: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 905: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 908: 80+, stable condition 

Case 918: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 919: 80+, stable condition

Case 937: 50 – 59, stable condition

