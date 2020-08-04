35 recoveries, 14 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 35 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 946 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 647 total recoveries, 14,191 negative tests and 10 deaths.
There are currently 270 patients recovering at home while 19 are in the hospital. Four patients are in critical condition.
There are 14 new cases, 19 hospitalizations and 35 recoveries to report today.
New Cases
Contact = 4 cases
Close Contact = 2 cases
Community Spread = 5 cases
Still Under Investigation = 3 cases
Travel = 0 case
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 1
20 – 29 = 8
30 – 39 = 1
40 – 49 = 2
50 – 59 = 1
60 – 69 = 0
70 – 79 = 1
80+ = 0
Hospitalizations
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 375: 80+, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 413: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 497: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 658: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 825: 80+, stable condition
Case 887: 60 – 69, stable condition
Case 905: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 908: 80+, stable condition
Case 918: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 919: 80+, stable condition
Case 937: 50 – 59, stable condition
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.