State of Texas approves CARES Act funding for rural airports

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Transportation Commission approved funding for both the Wilbarger County Airport and the Bowie Municipal Airport at its July meeting.
These funds are part of the CARES Act, which was passed to provide relief, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding will support pavement improvements at both airports and the project bids will be executed this summer or in the fall.
The Wilbarger County Airport is set to receive a total of $816,840 while the Bowie Municipal Airport will receive around $1.89 million.
TxDOT will provide around $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports this year.
About 275 community airports in Texas are eligible for the funds.
