Two new COVID-19 cases at Allred Prison

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two new offenders at Allred Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
This brings the total number of offender cases at the prison up to 10 with nine of those cases still being active. There are 10 total employee cases with six of them still being active.
754 people are now being listed under “medical restriction.” This is up by 219 people from the last update.
The tracker is also showing that 15 people are listed under “medical isolation” and that one offender and four employees have made recoveries.
There have been over 170,000 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 16,900 coming back positive. There are 112 presumed offender COVID-19 deaths.
There have been over 53,000 prison employee COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 3,498 coming back positive. There are 14 presumed employee COVID-19 deaths.
