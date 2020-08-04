Wichita Falls moves forward with drainage projects

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A new phase is getting underway for the Quail Creek drainage project in Wichita Falls in hopes of alleviating flooding along Maplewood and Kemp.
The stretch of land on Maplewood behind Barwise and it goes from American National Bank to Kemp street.
Wichita Falls City Council approved purchasing a piece of land on four properties for drainage easements. Three along Kemp, which will be temporary, and one permanent one for Taft.
"We're asking the property owners to dedicate a thin strip of property for the use for our use as a drainage easement. So, we could put our drainage channel or wide our drainage channel a little bit in some areas," said Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber.
The property management team will also be acquiring one additional easement for Taft street.
Wichita Falls City Council also approved a resolution for the Wichita Falls Police Department to move forward with a more than $26,000 application for a non-matching grant they will split with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. This is a grant that they apply for annually for equipment.
“We intend to use it to purchase body cameras for our traffic unit, academy training equipment that they need and also this grant requires us to spend at least 20% of it on a NIBRS related item, whether it’s training or equipment, knives me in the national incident-based reporting system,” said Chief Manual Borrego.
They are also waiting to hear back about previous grants they have applied for.
