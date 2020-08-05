After Wednesday temperatures look very warm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Wednesday we are going to be seeing some showers and storms early this morning. By this afternoon we should dry out. Once we do lose the rain we will see partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. That’ll lead to a high of 92 degrees with winds out of the east southeast at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we will lose the clouds, and when we do we will see a low of 72 degrees and on Thursday we will warm up a lot. We’ll have a high of about 99 degrees. There are no rain chances on Thursday. We will have partly cloudy skies with the winds out of the southeast at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Then for the rest of the 7-days it’s looking like a copy and paste kind of forecast. On Friday we will see 99 degrees for the high with the winds out of the southwest of about 15 to 20 miles per hour. We will also have partly cloudy skies which continue over into Saturday and we’ll see a high of 99 degrees on Saturday with the winds out of the Southwest at about 15 miles per hour. Sunday we will see very similar conditions with 99 degrees for the high however instead of partly cloudy skies we will have sunny skies.