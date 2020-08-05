Christ Academy to reopen with on-campus learning Aug. 13

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Christ Academy is planning to reopen with on-campus learning next Thursday, Aug. 13 for the 2020-21 school year for all grades.
The school says they’re uniquely prepared for the pandemic because their educational experience has always been rooted in blended learning and a student-centered approach.
Their administration, staff and a medical advisory panel have created a careful approach to school re-entry that will allow their students, teachers, staff and families to remain safe.
You can read the Christ Academy back to school plan by clicking here.
For any questions, you can contact Shelby Reese at sreese@christacademywf.org or call (940) 764-8429.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.