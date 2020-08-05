Fiat Chrysler to recall vehicles that may pollute too much

In this Oct. 31, 2019 file photo, a Fiat logo is pictured on a car in Bayonne, southwestern France. About 1 million Fiat Chrysler vehicles with four-cylinder engines in the U.S. may spew too much pollution, and the company is working with government officials on a recall. The EPA said in a statement Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 that the vehicles will be recalled. (Source: AP Photo/Bob Edme, File)