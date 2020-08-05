Former WFISD Associate Superintendent reportedly dies from COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (TNN) - A former WFISD Associate Superintendent died Wednesday morning, according to KZTV Action 10 News in Corpus Chirsti.
KZTV reports Dr. David Freeman’s sister, Lori Cowan, said he died after battling COVID-19 for several weeks.
Dr. Freeman was once WFISD’s Chief Academic Officer and Associate Superintendent, and before that he served as Superintendent at Montague ISD.
He was also an alumnus of Midwestern State University, where he got his bachelor’s degree before going on to the University of North Texas and Texas Wesleyan University.
