Four new COVID-19 deaths in Young County, total now 10

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By KAUZ Team | August 5, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT - Updated August 5 at 10:56 AM

YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Young County Local Health Authority Dr. Pat Martin confirmed Wednesday there were four new COVID-19 deaths in Young County, bringing the total up to 10.

Nine of the deaths have been patients from long term care facilities.

Dr. Martin says all of the patients who have died had extensive medical problems and all but one were elderly.

READ: One new COVID-19 case at Allred Prison

The Graham Regional Medical Center reports they’ve had a total of 301 patients test positive for the virus and 241 of them have recovered.

They’ve also had 2,545 negative tests with 20 pending.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.