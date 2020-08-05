The latest on COVID-19 cases across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s the latest on COVID-19 cases that have been reported across Texoma.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 36 new recoveries.
Young County Local Health Authority Dr. Pat Martin confirmed Wednesday there were four new COVID-19 deaths in Young County, bringing the total up to 10.
Nine of the deaths have been patients from long term care facilities.
In Young County, the Graham Regional Medical Center is reporting they’ve seen a total of 302 COVID-19 cases with 240 of them recovering.
The county has also had 10 deaths and 2,569 negative tests. There are 21 tests pending at this time.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials are reporting one new COVID-19 case, bringing their total to 16 cases. The county has seen 10 recoveries and has one patient in the hospital.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Archer County has a total of 20 cases while Jack County has a total of 47 cases.
In Montague County, the Nocona News is reporting a total of 62 COVID-19 cases. The county also has one death, four active cases and 55 recoveries.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting two new COVID-19 cases for a total of 52.
Judge Mike Campbell is reporting Clay County no longer has any active cases of COVID-19 after seeing 34 recoveries. Three tests are currently pending.
The Childress Regional Medical Center is reporting one death, 15 active cases and 35 recoveries.
They’re also reporting Hardeman County has two active cases with 13 recoveries being made.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital is reporting they’ve had a total of four COVID-19 cases, one death and three recoveries.
The county has also seen 37 negative tests with one currently pending.
Haskell Texas USA is reporting Haskell County 53 total cases with 36 recoveries.
They’re also reporting the Rolling Plains Detention Center in Haskell has 20 active cases along with 88 recoveries.
The Knox County News is reporting the county has seen an increase in recoveries with their active case count dropping to a total of 34 after 18 patients recovered,.
An update on counties in Oklahoma can be found below:
