NCAA Division II cancels 2020 fall championships

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The National Collegiate Athletic Association has canceled all Division II fall championships for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
This means that MSU Texas and Cameron University will not be able to participate in fall championships.
The Division II Presidents Council made this decision after considering the operational, logistical and financial challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each college is allowed to choose to play all or part of the regular season in the fall semester as long as they follow the requirements set forth by the Board of Governors.
As of Wednesday, 11 out of the 23 Division II conferences have decided not to compete in the regular 2020 fall season.
The Board of Governors’ requirements can be found by clicking here.
The full announcement from the NCAA is on their website.
