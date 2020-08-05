One new COVID-19 case at Allred Prison

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One new employee at Allred Prison has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
This brings the total number of employee cases up to 10 with six of them still being active. There have also been 10 offender cases at the prison and nine of those cases still being active.
753 people are now being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that 17 people are listed under “medical isolation” and that one offender and four employees have made recoveries.
There have been over 174,000 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 17,000 coming back positive. There are 112 presumed offender COVID-19 deaths.
There have been over 55,000 prison employee COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 3,546 coming back positive. There are 14 presumed employee COVID-19 deaths.
