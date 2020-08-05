PPE on its way to Texoma school districts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - 384,464 disposable masks, 188,700 pairs of gloves, 4,081 gallons of hand sanitizer and more is headed to school districts across Region 9 to get them ready for this upcoming school year.
“Really takes the pressure off, particularly over the summer when some of these items were very challenging to get ahold of,” said Wes Pierce, the executive director for Region 9.
But despite the large numbers, districts know it won’t get them too far into the school year.
“We’re grateful for what we’ve got but it’s not a permanent solution,” said Jeff Byrd, Vernon ISD’s superintendent, “it’s just enough to get us started.”
“It was a start for the schools,” added Pierce.
Superintendent Byrd said his district has received 7,500 masks and two pallets of hand sanitizer, but only expects that to last about two months.
In Archer City, Superintendent CD Knobloch is receiving about 2,000 masks and 56 gallons of hand sanitizer. While not sure how far his district will be able to make it last....
:If we can use this equipment and do our part,” he said, “hopefully we can control things and have a good school year.”
All supplies bought from the state are being stored at Region Nine’s Education service center where it’s then distributed to the districts.
Pierce said these supplies will allow districts to put in orders for more PPE now and not worry.
“We don’t have to worry about an order getting in on time if it’s on back order,” he explained.
“No way in the world, rural west Texas communities and school districts could survive without service centers like Region 9,” added Superintendent Byrd.
