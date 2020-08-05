36 recoveries, 16 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 36 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 962 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 683 total recoveries, 14,395 negative tests and 10 deaths.
There are currently 251 patients recovering at home while 18 are in the hospital. Four patients are in critical condition.
There are 16 new cases, 18 hospitalizations, and 36 new recoveries to report today.
New Cases
Contact = 9 cases
Close Contact = 2 cases
Community Spread = 3 cases
Under Investigation = 2 cases
Travel = 0 case
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 0
20 – 29 = 2
30 – 39 = 7
40 – 49 = 2
50 – 59 = 1
60 – 69 = 1
70 – 79 = 2
80+ = 1
Hospitalizations
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 375: 80+, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 413: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 497: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 570: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 658: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 887: 60 – 69, stable condition
Case 905: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 908: 80+, stable condition
Case 919: 80+, stable condition
Case 957: 30 – 39, stable condition
