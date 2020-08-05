36 recoveries, 16 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By KAUZ Team | August 5, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT - Updated August 5 at 4:09 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 36 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 962 cases in Wichita County.

READ: Former WFISD Associate Superintendent reportedly dies from COVID-19

There have been 683 total recoveries, 14,395 negative tests and 10 deaths.

There are currently 251 patients recovering at home while 18 are in the hospital. Four patients are in critical condition.

READ: Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

There are 16 new cases, 18 hospitalizations, and 36 new recoveries to report today.

New Cases

Contact = 9 cases

Close Contact = 2 cases

Community Spread = 3 cases

Under Investigation = 2 cases

Travel = 0 case

Ages

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 0

20 – 29 = 2

30 – 39 = 7

40 – 49 = 2

50 – 59 = 1

60 – 69 = 1

70 – 79 = 2

80+ = 1

Hospitalizations

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 375: 80+, stable condition

Case 401: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 413: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 497: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 570: 30 - 39, stable condition

Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 658: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 887: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 905: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 908: 80+, stable condition

Case 919: 80+, stable condition

Case 957: 30 – 39, stable condition

READ: Tracking the numbers: COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.