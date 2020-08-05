Vernon family shares how they’re dealing with a daughter with brittle bone disease

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Vernon family has shared their story of having a daughter with a rare genetic disorder commonly known as brittle bone disease.
The Vileda family just celebrated their daughter Mia’s first birthday. A year ago, what was supposed to be one of the happiest times became one of the most difficult when their daughter had to spend the first two weeks of her life in the hospital.
“We didn’t know anything was wrong or what was wrong. The diagnosis took about three months of genetic testing,” said Tiffany Vileda, mom of Mia.
Mia was born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, or brittle bone disease. While most cases are genetic, the disease is rare.
It’s seen in only one in 20,000 births in the US.
“Hers was a spontaneous mutation and if it’s a spontaneous mutation, it’s usually worse,” said Tiffany.
The news was overwhelming as the family had ever having heard of the disease.
“We were just googling, and when you google, you get the bad stuff. So we were really scared. We didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Tiffany.
Villeda says their daughter had a broken femur, broken tibia and broken ribs, and initially, nurses and doctors were scared to lay a finger on her and some were unfamiliar with Mia’s condition.
“They want me to wrap her in the blanket. They want me to do this. They want me to do that. They don’t even like touching her,” said Tiffany “Now when I go to the doctors, I know to ask them, do you know what O.I. means or Osteogenesis Imperfecta means before,”
The family was eventually connected to Cook Children’s Hospital in Ft. Worth.
Those first few months were extremely difficult but now they are feeling more optimistic about their ability to meet her need.
“We feel pretty confident in Cooks abilities as her doctor in Wichita Falls Pediatric Associates. Her doctor, Dr. Kaiser, pediatric associates in Wichita Falls, he’s really good,” Tiffany said.
Doctor Jacob Kaiser says Mia is his first patient with brittle bone disease and because of her, he is learning more about it and is now part of a team of doctors taking care of her.
“So when we have a patient with Osteogenesis Imperfecta requires like a team of people. So with specialists like endocrinologists who are hormone doctors, who specialize in hormones and since bone strength and growth is a hormone-regulated process,” Dr. Kaiser said.
Dr. kaiser says overall Mia is doing well, and she is doing as expected.
While there is no cure he says it can be treated with physical therapy and medication is given through an IV.
Mia’s parents say the key is having a strong support system and staying in constant communication with doctors
Doctor kaiser says there is good news for Mia and others that share her diagnoses
“Cognitively they are they grow up like their normal kids. They just might have some physical hindrances as they get older,” said Dr. Kaiser.
The family says Mia is already defying odds by being able to sit up by herself and they are excited and hopeful about the future.
