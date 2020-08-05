Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture receives $50,000 grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture.
This grant has been given through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The Arts Alliance is one of 855 organizations to receive this grant nationwide, as well as one of only 44 to receive it in Texas.
According to NEA, the fields of arts and culture made up 4.5 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product in 2017, contributing heavily to the nation’s economy and employing over five million wage or salary workers.
You can see the full list of organizations awarded grants through the CARES Act by clicking here.
Find the full press release below:
“All of us at the National Endowment for the Arts are keenly aware that arts organizations across the country are hurting, struggling, and trying to survive and that our supply of funding does not come close to meeting the demand for assistance,” said Arts Endowment Chairman Mary Anne Carter. “That said, I am enormously proud of the over-and-above efforts of the Arts Endowment staff to swiftly and professionally manage such a large amount of additional work in a relatively short period of time on behalf of the American public.”
“This award is a testament to the hard work and strength of our local arts community and will help us continue providing cultural services and programs,” said Margie Johnson Reese, Executive Director of the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture.
Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said, “The Wichita Falls Alliance is a strong partner that has taken the lead on advocating for the arts and for our city. This grant is evidence that Wichita Falls has achieved national visibility as a city that values the arts. Congratulations to the Alliance team and Board of Directors.”
According to the NEA, Arts and culture are a key component of the U.S. economy that contribute $877.8 billion, or 4.5 percent, to the nation’s gross domestic product in 2017 and employ over 5 million wage‐and‐salary workers who collectively earned $405 billion. and those nonprofit organizations during this time of great need so that arts and culture will persevere as a significant contributor to the American economy.
