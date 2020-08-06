Backdoor Theatre Artistic Director leaves for US Army

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Theater lover Michael Sherry’s passion for service extends far beyond the stage and he is now ready to head off to Georgia for his next big role.
“I remember going to the guys at Annapolis and asking them about the dress white,” said Michael Sherry, former Artistic Director for Backdoor Theatre. “It is exactly like what you see in Top Gun, or the movie on the town with Jean Kelly and Frank Sinatra. And then they just looked at me, they said, ‘Son, I don’t know if you’re actually ready for this'.”
Both happy and sad, former Artistic Director Michael Sherry had military aspirations long ago, but his passion for the arts was greater. In fact, previously he even wanted to become a pilot.
“Come to find out when you’re 34 and you have a degree in a non-technical career field and you don’t have any flying hours behind your belt, it’s a lot harder to become a pilot. So I found out that the army had some wonderful opportunities and also looking back at my family’s lineage in the military a lot of it does go back to the army,” Sherry said.
He’s extremely grateful to the Wichita Falls community for embracing him, for the amazing shows that he’s been a part of and the experiences and people he will never forget.
“I met Michael in 2013 when we worked in the musical Chicago. I was in it, he directed, and he’s just been a fantastic asset to the theater. He’s invested his soul and heart into that place, and I’m really happy that he’s moving on. He is his career and wish nothing but the best,” said Jennica Lambert, castmate.
Although Michael will have a new focus, he will never let his passion for the theater fade.
“I’m excited for whatever duty station I get assigned to. Continuing with whatever local theater there is or maybe even starting my own theater group on base with a bunch of guys and gals who want to start doing theater,” Sherry said.
Sherry will leave for Georgia to head to Fort Benning on August 10.
