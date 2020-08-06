Boys and Girls Club of Vernon releases fall reopening plan

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - The Boys and Girls Club of Vernon has released its fall reopening plan.
They’ll be partnering with Vernon ISD to be based out of elementary school based sites for McCord, Central and Shive students.
Vernon Middle School and Vernon High School will continue to be served at the their clubhouse, along with members from Northside, Harrold, Chillicothe and Crowell.
Boys and Girls Club officials had to be creative to provide the necessary space to be able to reach as many members as possible due to capacity limits.
To register with the Boys and Girls Club of Vernon, click here.
