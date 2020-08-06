Cornyn: Wichita Falls area to receive $132K in federal grants

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Several cities in the Wichita Falls area were awarded over $132K in federal grants as part of the CARES Act.
According to Sen. John Cornyn, the second round of federal grants is to help public housing authorities recover from the economic stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cities awarded these grants include Wichita Falls, Burkburnett and Electra.
The amount each housing authority received can be found below:
- The Wichita Falls Housing Assistance Program was awarded $128,634
- The Housing Authority of Burkburnett was awarded $2,205
- The Electra Housing Authority was awarded $1,576
