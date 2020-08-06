The effects of COVID-19 on foster care systems

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - COVID-19 has impacted all of us, including children and teens in the foster care system and shelters.
The Children’s Aid Society of West Texas is shelter that houses both kids and teens. Phased In houses young adults that have passed the adoption age. Both organizations say they’ve had to change the way their programs works because of the pandemic.
“It’s affected us as far as the activities keeping them entertained. Keeping them here and keeping them busy,” said Pat Stacy, the Program Director of Phased In.
Phased in focuses on those in the foster care system who have aged passed the adoption age. Kile, who created the program, says those children who are now adults still need someone in their lives who care.
“There is a need in Texas for a place that isn’t an organization, that isn’t a program but that’s a family that will love these students as if they were their own children,” said Kile Bateman, founder of Phased In.
Phased In not only offers students a place to live, it gives them life skills like budgeting and cooking so that by the time they are able to leave the program they are able to stand on their own. However, with COVID-19 it has been hard to continue to find things for them to do to stay focused on their goals.
“The more we do, he more we promote, the less they’re out there on the streets meeting people getting into things that they don’t need to get into and stuff so we try to get them involved with community and with positive people in the community,” said Bateman.
While the Children’s Aid Society of West Texas has a similar problem, their biggest challenge has been figuring out if their kids are going to attend school in-person or virtually for the upcoming school year.
“Our numbers are a little bit higher as far as kids who would be on more frequently it’s not just you’re signing on to do from what we learn it’s almost logging in more frequently throughout the day so we’re kinda trying to figure out what to do there,” said Lisa Choate, Program Director for the Children’s Aid Society.
In addition to making sure they have the technical capabilities, the decision must also include CPS, biological parents, the school district and the shelter.
Children’s Aid Society has until Thursday to submit forms to the district for how many kids are doing virtual and how many will be going in person.
Phased In can house seven women but they have plans to expand to house expectant mothers or women with children but they need donations to do that.
