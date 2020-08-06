A few showers are possible Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Thursday we will warm up a lot. We’ll have a high of about 99 degrees. Isolated rain chances are possible. We will have partly cloudy skies with the winds out of the southeast at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Then for the rest of the 7-day forecast it’s looking like a copy and paste kind of forecast. On Friday we will see 99 degrees for the high with the winds out of the southwest of about 15 to 20 miles per hour. We will also have partly cloudy skies which continue over into Saturday and we’ll see a high of 99 degrees on Saturday with the winds out of the Southwest at about 15 miles per hour. Sunday we will see very similar conditions with 99 degrees for the high however instead of partly cloudy skies we will have sunny skies.