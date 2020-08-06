Last free Bowie Outdoor Movie Night being held Friday

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - The last free Outdoor Movie Night in downtown Bowie will be happening this Friday, according to The Bowie News.
The Bowie Community Development Board is showing Jumanji at 9 p.m. in the parking lot at Mason and Tarrant Streets.
Jumanji is a family-friendly movie that the BCDB says depicts how the year 2020 is going.
It’s recommended to bring your own lawn chairs and blankets for seating.
Popcorn, hot dogs, snow cones and candy will be available to buy for the viewing.
The Bowie News reports all funds collected will go towards the beautification and restoration of Bowie.
