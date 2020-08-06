P2 The Deuce reopens after being classified as restaurant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - P2 The Deuce announced Wednesday they have reopened after being classified as a restaurant that sells beer.
This classification comes under the new Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) regulations that were released on July 30.
Under the new regulations, businesses can update their gross receipts to establish that they get less than 51% from alcoholic sales.
Applicants must first fill out an Alcohol Sales Reporting Affidavit and then they must apple for a Food and Beverage Certificate.
Any businsses reopening under these regulations must still comply with all social distancing, capacity and other health and safety protocols that are required by local, state and federal law and Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order GA-28.
