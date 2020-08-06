Two new MSU Texas students test positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports two more students have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 12 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Thursday just after 5 p.m., says the patients are made up of five faculty/staff members and seven students. There are currently two active student cases and one active staff case.
You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.
