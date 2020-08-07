Blitz on 6 returns Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After all the uncertainty COVID-19 has left in the sports world, the Blitz on 6 is finally returning to News Channel 6.
Alyssa Osterdock leads the way, travelling all around Texoma to bring you coverage by previewing football teams.
Football teams class 1A through 4A have been getting after it all week long, all with the same goal in mind.
Class 5A and 6A can begin games on September 24.
The Blitz on 6, coming to you Monday, August 10.
